RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The year's list reflects the popularity of original content produced by Nigerian content creators.

Broda Shaggi among leading YouTube creators of 2021 [Instagram]
Broda Shaggi among leading YouTube creators of 2021 [Instagram]

YouTube has unveiled its annual list of leading Nigerian content channels on its platform and it appears to be a impressive year for skit comedy creators.

Recommended articles

This year, Erem Emeka Nehemiah's HouseOfAjebo tops the list for its hilarious animated skits, followed closely by comedian Broda Shaggi's channel.

ALSO READ: Surreal16 Collective roll out line up for film festival

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 is based on a list of guidelines and considerations that goes beyond the highest number of views as would be expected. The list according to YouTube, is selected based on engagement as well as shares and likes.

Here is the full list:

HouseOfAjebo

Official BRODA SHAGGI

ApataTV+

Bakori TV

Lightweight Entertainment

Mr Macaroni

Taaooma's Cabin

Saira Movies

Yorubaplus

BrainJotter Comedian

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

A new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has got fans buzzing

A new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has got fans buzzing

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy

Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates new honourary award in Ghana

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates new honourary award in Ghana

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Omah Lay announces homecoming concert

Omah Lay announces homecoming concert

BBNaija's Whitemoney says he'll win a Grammy in 2022

BBNaija's Whitemoney says he'll win a Grammy in 2022

Trending

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Amina

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva (Guardian)

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]