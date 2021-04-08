Nollywood Kayode Kasum has unveiled a first look at his forthcoming feature film, 'One Too Many'.

Filming for the new film recently wrapped up in Ibadan and the 'Ponzi' director took to Instagram with exclusive stills featuring some of the major cast. He wrote: "Ibadan is a beautiful city. I met some students in UI and it felt good to work with them on this project. I will definitely be going back to shoot again sometime in the future. I also had the joy of working with some incredible actors."

While the film's story appears currently under wraps, co-producer Atinuke Akande revealed that its story is one close to her heart.

"I’m more than happy to be on this journey as an executive producer and producer with the most committed people you can pray for. “One Too Many” is a story dear to my heart", Akande wrote on Instagram.

'One Too Many' stars Dakore Akande, Jide Kososko, Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela, Omawumi Dada, Paul Utomi, Ikponmwosa Gold among others.