Toyin Abraham is collaborating with Filmone Entertainment on the release of the latest addition to her 'Alakada' comedy franchise.

The upcoming comedy set for release April 10,2020 stars Abraham, Broda Shaggy and a host of reality and music stars including Big Brother Naija season 3 winner, Mercy Eke, Davido and Peruzzi.

'Fate of Alakada' is the 5th Installment in the 'Alakada' comedy franchise

The 'Alakada' franchise officially kicked off in 2013 with the release of the first 'Alakada' based on a university undergraduate who results to telling ridiculous lies in order to fit into the school's high profile students.

The success of the film resulted in the release of two more installments. In 2017, the actress released a sequel titled 'Alakada Reloaded' , the 4th installment in the comedy franchise.

'Fate of Alakada' is directed by Kayode Kasum.