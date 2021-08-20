RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look at Ediale Kingsley's 'Dear Bed Mate' web series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The web series explores themes on marital challenges.

'Dear Bed Mate' cast [Ediale Kingsley]

Nigerian Journalist cum Filmmaker Ediale Kingsley has shared a first-look at his new production, a web series titled ‘Dear Bed Mate’.

Recommended articles

Set to premiere September 7, 2021, the series written, directed by Ediale and executive produced by Anthony Okubo, follows the activities of a married couple in their bed room.

'Dear Bed Mate' cast [Ediale Kingsley]
'Dear Bed Mate' cast [Ediale Kingsley] Pulse Nigeria

"80 percent of the scenes were shot in the bed room setting. This is one project that is bringing out those issues we usually leave in the bed room. And in many ways as a writer and director I attempted to challenge the norm and archaic culture with this project," Kingsley shared on the inspiration behind the project.

'Dear Bed Mate' stars Anthony Okubo alongside, Nkechi Blessing, Anthony Monjaro and Stella Ekwueme.

ALSO READ: Play Network acquires Nollywood classic 'Diamond Ring', announce remake

In addition to news of the upcoming series, the filmmaker is also set to direct and produce two projects in September- 'The Chaired Situation' and 'Road Rituals.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's a first-look at Ediale Kingsley's 'Dear Bed Mate' web series

Actress Empress Njamah upset after missing flight over Buhari's roadblock

BBNaija 2021: Biggie gives Maria new task for Sunday's fake eviction

Celebrity Divorce: 5 reasons why Anita Okoye filed for divorce from Paul Okoye

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he once attempted suicide

Play Network acquires Nollywood classic 'Diamond Ring', announce remake

Deankelly drops new Afro-funk super hit jam titled "Ginika"

BBNaija's Neo treats Vee on her birthday to a boat cruise dinner

Olu of Warri designate Tsola Emiko spoils himself with Rolls Royce and Bentley ahead of coronation