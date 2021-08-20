Nigerian Journalist cum Filmmaker Ediale Kingsley has shared a first-look at his new production, a web series titled ‘Dear Bed Mate’.
Here's a first-look at Ediale Kingsley's 'Dear Bed Mate' web series
The web series explores themes on marital challenges.
Set to premiere September 7, 2021, the series written, directed by Ediale and executive produced by Anthony Okubo, follows the activities of a married couple in their bed room.
"80 percent of the scenes were shot in the bed room setting. This is one project that is bringing out those issues we usually leave in the bed room. And in many ways as a writer and director I attempted to challenge the norm and archaic culture with this project," Kingsley shared on the inspiration behind the project.
'Dear Bed Mate' stars Anthony Okubo alongside, Nkechi Blessing, Anthony Monjaro and Stella Ekwueme.
In addition to news of the upcoming series, the filmmaker is also set to direct and produce two projects in September- 'The Chaired Situation' and 'Road Rituals.
