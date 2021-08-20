Here's a first-look at Ediale Kingsley's 'Dear Bed Mate' web series

Set to premiere September 7, 2021, the series written, directed by Ediale and executive produced by Anthony Okubo , follows the activities of a married couple in their bed room.

"80 percent of the scenes were shot in the bed room setting. This is one project that is bringing out those issues we usually leave in the bed room. And in many ways as a writer and director I attempted to challenge the norm and archaic culture with this project," Kingsley shared on the inspiration behind the project.