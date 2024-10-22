Here are the Nollywood actors you didn't know are also producers

Some enter into the scene and become notable for their works as screen actors while others take on the managerial seat as producers who bring an entire film project to life from scratch.

And then there are those who have a flair for both acting and producing. They can kill it in front of the camera as the actor or behind as the producer. Let's look at, in no particular order, the seven Nollywood actors you probably didn't know are also producers.

Efe Irele

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Efe Irele is widely known as an actress but the film star has also produced a number of movies. In 2021, she produced her first epic movie, Secrets of the Gods which she also starred in. During the behind-the-scenes shoot, the Edo State native talked about how hectic production can be. "It has been such an eventful couple of days. The first day of set was terrible. And that's what I always say about production: you can plan, plan, plan, but guess what, everything that can go wrong, will go wrong," she said. Some of the works Irele has produced altogether include Stronger Together (2018), Wrong Kind of War (2018), Blind Voice (2019), and Bouquet and Everything After (2021).

Baaj Adebule

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Anywhere Baaj Adebule steps into, people will first regard him as an actor. But the Ogun State indigene born Bandele Adetolu Adebule has a production house called House of Baaj Pictures which he launched in 2015. As a producer, he won the award for Best Short Film in Africa at the Zafaa Global Awards for his short film, Seeing Betrayal which he released under his production company.

Florence Okechukwu and Iyke Okechukwu

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood sweethearts, Florence Okechukwu and Iyke Okechukwu met each other on the set of Tinsel as actors interpreting the roles of on-screen couple, Ene and Chuks. But the lovebirds, who have now been married for 11 years, jointly own a production company known as 1704 Productions. Together, they have released several titles including The Reveal, Out of Sight, and Open Secret.

Ivie Okujaye

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Ivie Okujaye is recognised for her craft as an actor. After winning the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show in 2009, she got her first lead role as an actor in the movie Alero's Symphony. However, something in her wanted to explore movie production. She is the producer of the 2014 dance musical film, Make a Move directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Adunni Ade

Pulse Nigeria

While Adunni Ade has featured in over 250 films as an actress, not many people know that she executively produced the movie Soólè (2021) which is among the highest-grossing Nigerian movies of all time. It earned over ₦51 million at the cinemas within just nine weeks of its release. Adunni Ade is also the owner of Lou-Ellen Clara Films (LEC FILMS), a film production outfit with the main purpose of creating and telling the true Nigerian story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolanle Ninalowo

Pulse Nigeria