GUS - The Search begins on DStv & GOtv this Saturday

18 contestants will begin the adventure of their lives as they go on a search for a treasure in order to be crowned the “Ultimate Man or Woman”. The stakes are high and fans can look forward to what can only be an action-packed season.

The Ultimate man or woman is set to go home with over 50 million worth of prizes!

This year’s show will feature two familiar faces; 2010 GUS winner and Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi as taskmaster and famous media personality, Toke Makinwa as show anchor.

Viewers and fans can also look forward to the weekly episode recaps and a special commentary show, ‘Jungle Diaries’, which will be hosted by Toke Makinwa.

GUS returns for its 12th season after a 7-year hiatus. The show is organized by Nigerian Breweries in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria.

Sign up for DStv or GOtv today by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com to stay connected. Customers can also make use of the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for self-service options or select the Auto-Renewal option for non-stop entertainment with no interruptions. DStv customers can also live stream the reality TV adventure on the DStv app, which is free to download from the Google Play and App stores.

Follow the conversations online with the hashtag #GulderUltimateSearch or visit www.gulderultimatesearch.ng.