Gulder Ultimate Search is back! Check out new teaser

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality show is set return to television screens after a seven year break.

Gulder Ultimate Search 'The Age of Craftsmanship' [Instagram/gulderng]

Popular reality television show, Gulder Ultimate Search is back. Organizers recently confirmed the show's return to screen with a new teaser.

The short teaser unveils the title of the new season as 'The Age of Craftsmanship'. Further details including new host and release date will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks.

Running from 2004 to 2016, the reality show which dominated airwaves had contestants showcase their survival skills in jungles across Nigeria. Recall the show was hosted by top Nollywood actors Bob-Manuel Udokwu and Chidi Mokeme for different seasons. GUS later went on a seven year hiatus after 11 seasons.

Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' to debut on Netflix this October

Application for the new season will reportedly kick off from September 1, 2021 with applicants expected to submit their application to the show's official website.

A regional selection process will follow in major cities including Abuja, Lagos and Enugu also in September.

