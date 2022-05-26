According to multiple media outlets, Liotta was on set filming the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’ before his shocking demise.
Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies at 67
Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta has died. The famed actor reportedly passed on in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.
The American actor was best known for playing Henry Hill, a mobster in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster film ‘Goodfellas’
Liotta was notable for roles like Ray Sinclair in Jonathan Demme’s ‘Something Wild’ (1986). The role earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.
The actor went on to star as baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in the Kevin Costner-starrer ‘Field of Dreams’ (1989) and as the corrupt cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama ‘Shades of Blues’ alongside Jennifer Lopez.
