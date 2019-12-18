‘August Meeting’ lead act, Gloria Anozie-Young shone again when the play was staged in Aba recently to commemorate the Aba Women’s Riot after 90 years.

The Raconteur Productions play, which speaks against the injustice and violence towards women, also featured Bella Rose Okojie, Ijeoma Aniebo, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji, and Deola Gimbiya.

ALSO READ: Gloria Young to star in stage play about Aba Women's Riot

The stage play was taken to Aba courtesy of the US Mission In Nigeria and the American Film Showcase as part of their commitment to the United Nation's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign.

Residents and indigenes of Aba watched the re-enactment of the incident of 1929 in the stage play, 'August Meeting'.

Also screened on the day was ‘The Prosecutors,’ a documentary by Leslie Thomas which tells the story of dedicated lawyers who fight against rape and impunity, violence against women embarking on the long journey towards justice.

This ‘August Meeting’ is produced by Chioma Onyenwe, directed by Kenneth Uphopho and written by Paul Ugbede.

"August Meeting" is the aftermath of the Aba women’s riot. The women of Oloko, fresh from participating in the protest, have come back home to build on the success of it. This time, the battle is not against the white man but against their husbands and the laws they have created to keep the women under lock and key.