Directed by Nigerian director Akin Omotoso, the biopic titled 'Rise' (originally titled 'Greek Freak' ) will follow the Antetokounmpo family's emigration from Nigeria to Greece, their struggle to their passion for basketball and how it transformed their lives.

In a statement confirming the production, Giannis said: "I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family's story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life."

'Rise' is produced by Bernie Goldmann and executive produced by the Milwaukee star. Andreas Dimitriou and Michael Foutras have also been unveiled as co-producers on the film which debuts in 2022.

Uche and Ral Agada, real-life brothers at set to play the young versions of Giannis and Thanasis respectively while Jaden Osimuwa will play Kostas and Elijah Shomanke will represent the trio's other sibling, Alex.

Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki will play the boys' parents Charles and Vera. Manish Dayal will play Giannis' agent Kevin, while Taylor Nichols will play Milwaukee Bucks general manager, John Hammond.