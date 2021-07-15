Basketmouth to develop & star in Showmax original show 'Ghana Jollof'

The star comedian and filmmaker recently confirmed the new collaboration between his Baron's World production company and the top streamer. Though plot details are currently under wraps, Basketmouth announced in a statement that the show will see a collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian talents.

“Ghanaians are our next door neighbours and both countries have always been intertwined in both music and movies. I believe in the mutual growth of the entertainment industry for both countries, I’m also incredibly passionate about the discovery and promotion of new talent and with Showmax at the forefront of promoting local African content, it is my belief that we’re set to unleash incredible new talent.”

“For those wondering why we went with Ghana Jollof, you’ll just have to watch the show and find out,” the filmmaker added.

Baskemouth's Baron World recently announced an audition call in collaboration with Showmax. The audition is open to aspiring Ghanaian TV stars between the ages of 20- 60.