'Gbese' set to screen at Indieview Film & Food Festival 2023

Inemesit Udodiong

This interesting short film features some familiar faces.

'Gbese'
'Gbese'

'Gbese' is set to screen this month at this year's Indieview Film & Food Festival, following a great reception from movie enthusiasts.

“We are actively tapping into youth culture by supporting creative communities such as Indieview to empower creators across Africa,” says Kolapo Oladapo, Lead Convener of Cocoa House.

The short film follows three lawless police officers as they pull over a mysterious man at night for a traffic violation.

What follows is a classic tale of reversal of roles as the Nigerian police officer becomes the "hunted" when a bribe-seeking officer finds himself at the mercy of a serial killer with a thing for corrupt officers.

'Gbese'
'Gbese' Pulse Nigeria

The film, which premiered at the 2022 S16 Film festival (S16FF), has received positive reviews from film critics and audiences.

Movie and TV platform, What Kept Me Up, called it "...a rekindling of the trauma of police brutality."

'Gbese' provides an introspection on society with an intriguing exploration of dark possibilities, set in the landscape of a slasher horror flick.

Written and directed by Adesola Oni, the film stars Casey Edema, Jude Orhorha, Promise Agbor, and Toyosi Benjamin.

It is produced by Konirewa films and Olayemi Oshodi, and executively produced by Cocoa House, Z3rovisuals, The Miracc Productions and Ghost Media Productions.

'Gbese' will screen at the Indieview Film & Food Festival which holds on January 22, 2023.

Watch the teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
