Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

According to Morakinyo, he and his team were not credited for the sound design AMVCA nomination or for the version released in cinemas ans Netflix despite working on a crazy schedule days to the film's premiere.

"In October 2021, I was contacted by JJC Skillz/Funke Akindele to work on Omo Ghetto the Saga. This project came to us super late so my team and I spent so many sleepless nights trying to deliver," Morakinyo shared on Twitter in a Twitter thread.

"Even though the delivery format format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor and I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie. Please see below feedback from JJC himself (attach video).

"3 days ago, the AMVCA announced its nominees and to my utter shock, my name wasn’t there. I discovered I’d been replaced with someone that I later learnt only did the film score (read as soundtrack). I immediately reach out to JJC and he claimed this was an oversight and sent his apologies. He also claimed he’d sent an email to AMVCA to rectify this error.

"However, nothing has been fixed. As at this time, nobody is giving ne any concrete information and Puffy Tee who was wrongly credited is enjoying all the attention from my hours of work and sweat."

At the time of this report, the Bellos are yet to respond nor made any move to rectify the issues raised against them.