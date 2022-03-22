RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The filmmakers have been accused of not crediting the sound editor of their hit movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Top film score composer, Kolade Morakinyo has called out filmmaking couple Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz for not crediting him for the sound editing and design of their hit film 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'.

According to Morakinyo, he and his team were not credited for the sound design AMVCA nomination or for the version released in cinemas ans Netflix despite working on a crazy schedule days to the film's premiere.

"In October 2021, I was contacted by JJC Skillz/Funke Akindele to work on Omo Ghetto the Saga. This project came to us super late so my team and I spent so many sleepless nights trying to deliver," Morakinyo shared on Twitter in a Twitter thread.

"Even though the delivery format format we required for our work was messed up by their Picture Editor and I had to work from Amen Estate residence to resolve this issue. We finished the project, sent to the cinemas and got beautiful reviews about the sound production of the movie. Please see below feedback from JJC himself (attach video).

"3 days ago, the AMVCA announced its nominees and to my utter shock, my name wasn’t there. I discovered I’d been replaced with someone that I later learnt only did the film score (read as soundtrack). I immediately reach out to JJC and he claimed this was an oversight and sent his apologies. He also claimed he’d sent an email to AMVCA to rectify this error.

"However, nothing has been fixed. As at this time, nobody is giving ne any concrete information and Puffy Tee who was wrongly credited is enjoying all the attention from my hours of work and sweat."

At the time of this report, the Bellos are yet to respond nor made any move to rectify the issues raised against them.

This will not be the first time Akindele has been accused of exploitation and bad work ethics. In 2020, a screenwriter Cassandra Owolabi accused the actress of verbal assault and horrible working conditions.

