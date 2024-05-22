ADVERTISEMENT
FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NFVCB says glamourising smoking in films poses a negative influence on teens and young adults.

The ban also affects the portrayal of other vices [FAAN]
The ban also affects the portrayal of other vices [FAAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Husseini disclosed this at a National Stakeholders Engagement on Smoke-Free Nollywood held in Enugu on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the NFVCB and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

Movie producers, directors and actors drawn from different parts of the country, as well as leaders of various guilds and associations in the Nigerian film industry were present at the event.

Husseini said that today, we are facing an industry emergency requiring bold and ambitious actions from all parents, guardians and stakeholders.

"When my predecessor approached the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed on the need to make a subsidiary legislation to curtail the display of smoking in Nigerian movies, he saw the need to include money rituals.

"Others included in the regulation are ritual killings and glamourising other crimes in order to further sanitise the film industry.

"Today, I am delighted to announce to you that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, pursuant to section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 has approved the regulation.

"The minister has approved the Prohibition of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco Products, Nicotine Product Promotion and Glamorisation display in Movies, Musical Videos and Skits Regulations 2024.

"We have also forwarded the approved copy to the Federal Ministry of Justice for Gazette," he said.

Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey in La Femme Anjola [LFA]
Rita Dominic and Nonso Bassey in La Femme Anjola [LFA] Pulse Nigeria

Husseini said the sensitisation programme was to educate stakeholders on the danger inherent in consummation of smoking in Nigerian movies.

According to him, besides the health implications, glamourising smoking in films poses a negative influence on teens and young adults who constitute the largest segment of Nigeria movie viewers.

He said that the board was set to undertake detailed enlightenment programmes in secondary schools, tertiary institutions, local communities, faith groups and other institutions.

"As you all know, the film industry occupies a central position in the entertainment and creative sector, and it is imperative that we continue to place the highest premium on the progress of the film industry.

"The NFVCB supports smoke-free movies and supports smoke-free Nollywood, and we therefore seek your collaboration to develop creative content that discourages smoking and promotes positive health messages.

"After series of engagements, the NFVCB in collaboration with the CAPPA decided to do a 'subsidiary regulations' to cater for smoking in movies since this aspect was not expressly spelt out in the extant Law.

"The NFVCB is well prepared to take leadership in this regard and has planned and began implementing innovative ways to achieve its mandate," he said

NAN reports that it is the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlets across the country, and to keep a register of such registered outlets among other functions.

