ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Censors board warns Nollywood filmmakers not to glorify smoking, crime in films

News Agency Of Nigeria

NFVCB stresses the need for filmmakers to show responsibility in carrying out their duties.

The NFVCB wants the motion picture sector in Nigeria to be smoke-free [LFA]
The NFVCB wants the motion picture sector in Nigeria to be smoke-free [LFA]

Recommended articles

He spoke at a stakeholders meeting held at the NFVCB Lagos Zonal office in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday,

Husseini stressed the need for precise data in relation to classification and censorship of films and content produced by skit makers and producers.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders in the Nigerian film industry, to discuss ways to enhance the sector's growth and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director noted that it was also important in the classification and censorship of films and content produced by skit makers and producers.

He said, "We should no longer be doing analogue at a time when we should be talking about digital, and we have agreed to digitalise the process.

"I found out that one of the reasons people are bypassing the board and releasing films without classification is because of the tedious process of getting your films on DVD. It is time consuming and the process is cumbersome.

"Therefore, we are committed to providing a service that will be convenient for the filmmakers. They can stay in the comfort of their homes wherever they are, upload their films, pay online, see how the film is being processed, and then print their certificates online."

Husseini also spoke about plans to ensure that the motion picture sector in Nigeria was smoke-free. He told practitioners and stakeholders to ensure minimal use of tobacco, to mark the World Tobacco Free Day in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT
The NFVCB wants to minimise onscreen smoking [FAAN]
The NFVCB wants to minimise onscreen smoking [FAAN] Pulse Nigeria

The established film critic and member of several film award boards, stressed the need for filmmakers to show responsibility in carrying out their duties.

He noted that if filmmakers were responsible enough to avoid contravening the laws, the NFVCB had no reason to enforce any law, because dragging a stakeholder to court would not aid the outlined objectives of the agency.

He cautioned on contents that glamourise crime, ritual killings, or things that gave the country bad names internationally.

"There will be enforcement on such, because we frown at these things."

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFVCB boss also announced plans to embark on a nationwide media literacy, to ensure youths are enlightened about contents not to watch. He also said the objective was to also engage women, and mostly mothers, on how to monitor what their children watched.

"We will ensure that we carry out media literacy, to educate young minds being corrupted daily about the things that they can view or avoid on social media. It is also to educate our parents and teachers on what they can do to protect the average child. What they watch and see register in their minds, and as a parent, you have a responsibility."

On his appointment as the sixth executive director of the board, Shaibu noted that his passion for film and the industry might be responsible for his appointment. He pledged to leave the board better than he met.

According to Shaibu, he wishes to further empower and put to good use the 465 staff of the NFVCB, six zonal offices, and 26 state centres during his tenure. The NFVCB's new boss also announced plans for the 30th anniversary of the creation of the board.

According to him, the board will be 30 years in June and there are plans to present three different publications detailing three different decades of the progress made by the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Husseini also said the three publications would contain all the necessary details of films that had been classified and censored by the board since it was created.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Husseini, before his appointment, was a member of the National Dance Troupe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Censors board warns Nollywood filmmakers not to glorify smoking, crime in films

Censors board warns Nollywood filmmakers not to glorify smoking, crime in films

'You have all made us proud' — AMVCA thanks filmmakers after 10th edition

'You have all made us proud' — AMVCA thanks filmmakers after 10th edition

'Breath of Life' leads 2024 AMVCA with 5 awards — see the full list of winners

'Breath of Life' leads 2024 AMVCA with 5 awards — see the full list of winners

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper

'Stalker' who inspired Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' show threatens to sue

'Stalker' who inspired Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' show threatens to sue

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage took out of her funds to buy UK home to make 'Water and Garri'

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

Ilebaye celebrates 23rd birthday at Lagos Correctional Facility

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

‘After next album, I no do again’ - Davido on ending his career

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Femi Adebayo wins ₦25 million after 3-year court battle against pirate

A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Here are Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

FG partly funds lavish Lagos premiere of Tiwa Savage's ‘Water and Garri’ film

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'