Femi Odugbemi gets lifetime achievement award from NFC

news

Femi Odugbemi has been honoured with the a Lifetime Achievement award by the Nigerian Film Corporation under the auspices of Nigeria Film Society.

Odugbemi was presented with the award at the Zuma Film Festival which held in Abuja last weekend.

According to Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Society, the Movie Rock of Fame Award presented to Odugbemi was "to recognize and reward excellence and his immeasurable contributions towards the growth of the film industry.”

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Femi Odugbemi join Oscars award body

Odugbemi joins late first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Chief Chika Okpala, Professor Hyginius Ekwuazi, Mallam Ali Nuhu and Mallam Yakub Ibn Mohammed as recipients of Rock of Fame.

Speaking after receiving the award, the filmmaker behind 'Tinsel' and 'Battleground' said, "It is good to show all the glitz and glamour but if the essence of your story is lost, then you haven't done a job. We need to find that untold story that reflect our history and the magic of the African culture more, not cloning stories informed only by pecuniary gains. Our stories should not only entertain but also inform and inspire. Filmmaking is a powerful tool which most of us are yet to fully grasp. Nollywood can and should be the most powerful voice of the black race.”

Femi Odugbemi, Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners

Femi Odugbemi has officially joined the member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The filmmaker behind Battleground and Gidi Blues, will join Whoppi Goldberg to determine winners of the 2019 Oscars, after he was officially presented with a certificate of membership of the academy.

The regional director of the Multichoice Talent Factory shared a picture of the official letter from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The letter reads: "Having demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the field of theatrical motion pictures, Femi Odugbemi, has been accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science."

The letter was signed by the current president of the academy, John Bailey.

In September 2018, Odugbemi had shared a picture of himself in the midst of the 928 new members of the academy.