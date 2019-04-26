The veteran actor has been battling undisclosed ailment and has been stuck in a general hospital for some weeks.

The state of his health had allegedly deteriorated earlier in the year after which he was admitted to the hospital.

The tale of his bedridden state was first brought to the attention of the public by a younger colleague, Ibrahim Chatta.

Speaking on the development, Chatta appealed to fans to support the ailing actor financially.

Chatta went on to appeal to his colleagues to also donate generously to the treatment of the actor.

In 2012, Daily Post reported that Fadeyi was run down by a moving vehicle in Osun state during a political rally he attended.

Fadeyi Oloro became popular in Jimoh Aliu’s TV production, ‘Yanpon Yanrin,’ which features Jimoh Aliu, Orisabunmi.

Recently, Baba Suwe was down with chronic diabetes and resorted to the public for help. The actor has since received medical attention after the involvement of his colleagues, several Nigerians that included the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo and Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole.