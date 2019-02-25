Baba Suwe has gotten a sum of N10 million ahead of his treatment in the United States of America.

The sum is coming two days after he was admitted into the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on the directives of the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole.

Yomi Fabiyi announced that the N10 million donation was received from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa.

ALSO READ: Osibanjo donates N1M to ailing Baba Suwe

“She offered to support with TEN MILLION NAIRA (10million naira) and his flight ticket to support whatever Baba Suwe had gathered in order to get thorough medical assistance quickly. She spoke to Baba Suwe and offered him prayers. Early on Monday morning, she fulfilled her promise,” Fabiyi announced.

On when Baba Suwe will be traveling to the United States to begin his journey, Fabiyi said, “We shall lose no time to facilitate the trip abroad at the instance of Medical experts in LUTH working tenaciously on getting Baba Suwe a huge recovery to enable him to fly for that long haul with little or no risk.”

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo donated the sum of N1 million to support Baba Suwe. The donation was made through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris.

48 hours after the news of Baba Suwe’s ill health gained public attention, Fabiyi noted that over N1 million had been donated by fans and some of Baba Suwe’s colleagues. Some of the early donors in the movie industry are Iyabo Ojo, Liz Anjorin, Sho Mo Age Mi star, Jigan, Kazim Adeoti of Adekaz films and Razak Abdullahi of Corporate pictures.