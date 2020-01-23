Nigerian feature film 'Eyimofe' is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film festival which starts in February 2020, will pay tribute to the Nigerian movie industry which has become one of the most talked-about globally.

The movie’s latest feat continues what has been an amazing ride for the project which emerged 2018 “Purple List Award” winner and one of ten projects chosen for last year’s IFP Narrative Lab in New York. It has also shown Nigeria’s impressive record at the Berlin International Film Festival, considered one of the “Big Three” alongside Cannes and Venice festivals.

“Eyimofe” addresses migrants’ endless pursuit for greener pastures in Europe and the reality they often meet at the end. It tells the story of two people’s quest for what they believe will be a better life in Europe. [BellaNaija]

The movie was written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo and stars Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, and Jacob Alexander.