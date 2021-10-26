Extraction 2: What we know so far

Sam Hargrave will return to direct the sequel and the Russo Brothers, who are executive producers on the movie. However, only Joe Russo is credited with writing the story.

Extraction 2 was initially scheduled to begin filming in Sydney, Australia, but due to Covid restrictions, production is being moved to Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth also confirmed on his Instagram account that filming is now scheduled to begin in late November 2021.

The plot of Extraction 2, Follows Tyler rack surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons to save them. But when the extraction gets hot and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney to get revenge.

The only confirmed cast member is Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

Assuming filming goes ahead as planned, we’d expect to see Extraction 2 drop on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2022. In particular, in July or August 2022 as Netflix will likely want Extraction 2 as its big summer release.

