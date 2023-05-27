Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'
The upcoming movie hits the big screen sometime this year.
Written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the upcoming project is a family adventure-fantasy feature.
Shot in the beautiful mountains of Ondo state, the project explores family, friendship, societal values, and love for animals.
The highly anticipated title relies on live-action and CGI to bring the animated characters to life, inviting the audience into a magical world filled with the impossible becomes your reality.
On bringing the project to life, the studio tells Shockng, “We are using a lot of technology and VFX software for the film. For the first time in a Nigerian film, we live scanning the humans in the project so that it would be easy to make their character move in a flying scene... This is just some of the tech involved in making sure the live-action comes out fine and smooth. An amazing fact on this production is how the animation team working on the project in comparison to Hollywood is quite gapping. Just shows how the team has built capibilty as a studio team."
As the studio's first kids-centred cinematic release, the movie is lead by teenager actors Pamilerin Adegoke (12) and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga (8).
Other principal casts include Yvonne Jegede, Daniel Etim Effiong, Riyo David, Yomi Elesho and Ayo Mogaji.
Not much else is know about the plot or release date, but the feature is expected to hit the big screen sometime this year.
Watch the newly released teaser:
