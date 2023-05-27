The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming movie hits the big screen sometime this year.

Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng]
Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng]

Recommended articles

Written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the upcoming project is a family adventure-fantasy feature.

Shot in the beautiful mountains of Ondo state, the project explores family, friendship, societal values, and love for animals.

The highly anticipated title relies on live-action and CGI to bring the animated characters to life, inviting the audience into a magical world filled with the impossible becomes your reality.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng]
Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

On bringing the project to life, the studio tells Shockng, “We are using a lot of technology and VFX software for the film. For the first time in a Nigerian film, we live scanning the humans in the project so that it would be easy to make their character move in a flying scene... This is just some of the tech involved in making sure the live-action comes out fine and smooth. An amazing fact on this production is how the animation team working on the project in comparison to Hollywood is quite gapping. Just shows how the team has built capibilty as a studio team."

As the studio's first kids-centred cinematic release, the movie is lead by teenager actors Pamilerin Adegoke (12) and Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga (8).

Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng]
Anthill Studio is set to release 'Mikolo' [Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

Other principal casts include Yvonne Jegede, Daniel Etim Effiong, Riyo David, Yomi Elesho and Ayo Mogaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not much else is know about the plot or release date, but the feature is expected to hit the big screen sometime this year.

Watch the newly released teaser:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Seyi Vibez announces date for 2023 London O2 show

Seyi Vibez announces date for 2023 London O2 show

Tonto Dikeh shares struggle with heart condition

Tonto Dikeh shares struggle with heart condition

I recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood - Stanley Okorie

I recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood - Stanley Okorie

YouTube honours Nollywood & African storytelling on Africa Day

YouTube honours Nollywood & African storytelling on Africa Day

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Anikulapo' was the star of the night [Netflix]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

Osas Ighodaro wins Best Actress in a shocking twist [Premium Times]

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

'Gangs of Lagos' has received some backlash for the ‘wrongful depiction’ of Lagos Island and the Eyo masquerades. [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion

'The Bride Price' slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

5 Nollywood movies topping the local box office