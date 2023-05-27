Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

On bringing the project to life, the studio tells Shockng, “We are using a lot of technology and VFX software for the film. For the first time in a Nigerian film, we live scanning the humans in the project so that it would be easy to make their character move in a flying scene... This is just some of the tech involved in making sure the live-action comes out fine and smooth. An amazing fact on this production is how the animation team working on the project in comparison to Hollywood is quite gapping. Just shows how the team has built capibilty as a studio team."