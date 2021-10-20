RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

EndSARS: Watch 'Focus' short film directed by Tolulope Ajayi

The Paradigm Initiative project promotes citizen vigilance on the protection of digital rights.

Paradigm Initiative 'Focus' short film [Instagram]
Paradigm Initiative 'Focus' short film [Instagram]

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) have unveiled a brand new short film 'Focus' to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the EndSARS protests.

Directed by Tolulope Ajayi, scripted by Lois Truly produced by Up In The Sky films, 'Focus' is based on PIN's 2020 annual digital inclusion report tagged LONDA and highlights the tragic violent quelling of the youth-led protests against police brutality in 2020.

Unveiling the new short film, Paradigm Initiative wrote on Instagram: "Storytelling is a powerful tool for advocacy and activism; everyone loves a good story so what better way to raise awareness than through an entertaining, engaging story that addresses key issues we are facing and gets us talking."

'Focus' stars Moshood Fattah, Genoveva Umeh and Leo Oji with cinematography credited to Muhammad Atta. The film will be available in English, French and Swahili.

ALSO READ: EndSars: Watch the official trailer for 'The Days to Follow' animation directed by Jamila Dankaro

PIN is a pan-African social enterprise working to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa. 'Focus' is PIN's second short film after debuting 'Training Day'.

Watch the short film:

Focus - Full Movie (English)

