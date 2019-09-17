Emmanuel Ikubese has made his directorial debut with a new pan African series entitled ‘Kyaddala’.

The new series features several African movie stars led by Olumide Oworu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Fabiola, and Martha Kay.

Other actors in the series include Stephen Katusiime, Tevin Waiguru, Harmony, Kyomugisha, Eleanor Nabwiso, and Patrick Salvador.

In a brief chat with Pulse, Ikubese noted that ‘Kyaddala’ is a Ugandan word meaning it’s real.

“Kyaddala is a pan African story told through the lives of Wonny, Eze, Kalungi, Umutoni, Shamim and friends facing sexual reproductive health challenges. It’s my first TV series and I partnered with ‘Reach a Hand,’ a Ugandan organisation Humphrey Nahimaya. The organisation has been helping youths on several issues in Uganda and other parts of Africa. And for me,” he said.

Speaking on why he featured several African movie stars, Ikubese said, “I wanted to tell stories that is pan African because some of these issues affecting youths is similar to many countries in Africa. Emmanuel Ikubese films created ‘Kyaddala’ and I directed and acted in the TV series as well.”

Ikubese perfected his story writing abilities after writing some of the episodes of Basketmouth’s popular TV series, ‘Flatmates’, where he also acted alongside Yaw, Buchi, Senator, Kayode Peters, and Okey Bakassi.