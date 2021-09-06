AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

In a recent Instagram post where he tagged multiple blogs, the actor declared participants of the show unfit for Nigeria's film industry.

"Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed," Rochas wrote on Instagram.

The AGN president's take probably hints on the trend of filmmakers casting attendees from the show as some form of marketing strategy.

Rollas' comment might not be the first in the line of criticism this strategy has received. However, his will be the first from a notable Nollywood influencer.

Recall that the AGN president made headlines in March 2020 for appointing controversial Nigeran senator Elisha Abbo as a Patron of the guild.