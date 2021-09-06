RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

The veteran actor has criticised the casting of BBNaija participants in Nollywood.

Emeka Rollas Ejezie [Guardian]

Actors Guild of Nigeria's national president Emeka Rollas has fired shots at evicted housemates of popular Nigerian show, Big Brother Nigeria.

In a recent Instagram post where he tagged multiple blogs, the actor declared participants of the show unfit for Nigeria's film industry.

"Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed," Rochas wrote on Instagram.

Emeka Rollas' Instagram post [Instagram]
Emeka Rollas' Instagram post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The AGN president's take probably hints on the trend of filmmakers casting attendees from the show as some form of marketing strategy.

Rollas' comment might not be the first in the line of criticism this strategy has received. However, his will be the first from a notable Nollywood influencer.

Recall that the AGN president made headlines in March 2020 for appointing controversial Nigeran senator Elisha Abbo as a Patron of the guild.

Actors Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo had publicly called out Rollas for daring to appoint the senator who was embroiled in a then ongoing physical assault case.

