As the release date draws nearer, Nigerians await patiently to stroll into the cinema and have a good time after much said and done about the most anticipated movie of the year.

The production journey started a year ago when the principal photography rolled on the 25th of February 2020 and going through the aura of lockdown and the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production took an intensive fine tuning through editing, colour grading, scoring and sound mastery.

Eagle Wings is an Air Force Story of three course mates with a strong bond of comradeship where one (pilot) was caught up in a quagmire of war behind the enemy line and his fellow comrades were bent on rescuing him.

It is the biggest military collaboration with the Nollywood industry where NAF Investments Limited, an investment arm of the Nigerian Air Force, partners Papel Image Tech. Ngr. to achieve this dexterous accomplishment.

It is worthy of note that the film has its original scores and music produced by Chuck Okodu while the virtual effect was created by Lionglass studio, also the Director of Photography was Pindem Lot.

However, the rest of the post production finishing was done at Papel Image Tech; a reputable media outfit situated in the heart of Abuja.

This masterpiece was masterminded by the mastercraft himself Mr Paul Apel Papel who is the writer, producer, as well as the director of the movie.

It is worthy of mention that Eagle Wings movie was shot principally with an Arri Alexa mini camera with an open-gate format at 4444XQ codec using Anamorphic lenses to achieve the CinemaScope, the film sound has been mastered with 5.1 surround sound for a complete cinematic experience.

By and large, the Eagle Wings movie has premiered in Abuja and Lagos with glitz and glamour on the 25th February and 7th March respectively.

Earlier, the Abuja premiere was dazzled with elegance as celebrities and movie enthusiasts drove in their hundreds to grace the occasion.

Many of the guests and the military families who owned up to the movie expressed deep satisfaction over the quality of production being produced in Nigeria by Nigerians.

Speaking at the Lagos premiere, the Director/producer of Eagle Wings movie Mr Paul Apel Papel expressed his satisfaction to have produced a film of this magnitude.

He called on veterans and Nollywood practitioners to rally round him to showcase this film to the world, saying, "Eagle Wings is produced by us for the world let us support it."

Ever since it was first premiered privately in Abuja, the Guest of Honour, the Honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated that Eagle Wings is his best film ever.

The Honourable Minister also officially unveiled the movie along side the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and other Governmental Affairs, Sen. Dr. George Akume, and the then Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal SB Abubakar.

The Lagos premiere justified the fact that Lagos is the entertainment hub of the Nation as the venue was filled to capacity with industry practitioners, celebrities, movie lovers and the military family amongst others.

The audience yelled and cheered intermittently as they were thrilled by the movie as some couldn't hold back their excitement through clapping.

Just to mention a few include Thomas Adedayo, ED Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board, Zik Zulu, Andy Amenechi, Izu Ojukwu, Charles Novia, Fidelis Duker, Victor Okhai DGN President, Fred Amata, Segun Arinze, Yvonne Jegede, amongst other entertainers.

Eagle Wings starred Enyinna Nwigwe, Femi Jacobs and Yakubu Mohammed. Others are Uzee Usman, Patience Ujah, Francis Duru, Saeed Mohammed, Keppy Ekpeyong, Jamila Ibrahim and Paul Apel Papel.

As the movie is set to hit the cinemas come March 12th Nigerians are anxious to catch a glimpse of this block buster movie which is distributed nationwide by Blue Pictures.

