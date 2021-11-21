RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Don’t look up’ is a must-see movie this holiday season!

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Israel Olorunnisola

Directed by Adam Mckay, ‘Don’t look up’ is a film with every celebrity imaginable. Starting from Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky,

  • Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee
  • Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean
  • Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton "Teddy" Oglethorpe
  • Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean
  • Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell
  • Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer
  • Timothée Chalamet as Yule
  • Ron Perlman as Colonel Drask
  • Ariana Grande as Riley Bina
  • Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) as DJ Chello
  • Himesh Patel as Phillip
  • Melanie Lynskey as June Mindy
  • Michael Chiklis as Dan Pawketty
  • Tomer Sisley as Adul Grelio
  • Paul Guilfoyle as General Themes
Marvel’s Chris Evans will also make a brief cameo in the apocalyptic picture.

Asides from the A-list cast, another major factor that has garnered the attention of film enthusiasts and film critics is the hooking plot centered on climate change and society’s dismissive response to an impending voluminous disaster. The Official synopsis on Netflix goes;

“Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don’t look up arrives on Netflix on December 24, 2021. Watch the trailer here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

