Disney set to host African premiere of 'Encanto' at ARIFF

According to the festival organizers, children from underprivileged backgrounds in Johannesburg will get a magical cinematic experience of the new Disney film on November 25, 2021 at its Film child social impact activation event in Sandton.

“FIlm Child is ARIFF’s passion programme through which we hope to build a new generation of filmmakers, talent and audiences. Our dream is to really achieve this by giving underprivileged children from marginalised communities a memorable experience that can touch them for years to come," says festival director, Ayanda Sithebe.

“We cannot overstate just how much this partnership with Disney adds to this passion project. Children who otherwise would not be able to have a ‘cinema’ experience get to see, hear and feel the magic of cinema and in this way we hope to introduce these young kids to the art of film for a tender age,” she adds.

A kids- friendly animated film, 'Encanto' centers on a family called the Madrigals, who live in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child but one in their magical house has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers. Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers that the magic is under threat and she may be the only one able to save it.