Disney plus day: everything revealed by Marvel, Pixar and Star wars

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Olaf Presents

A collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

The Simpsons In Plusaversary

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy Season 3

While the festivities go to availability of these for only $2 a month, a huge portion of the thrill is attributed to Marvel’s reveal of phase four feature film/mini-series instalments into the globally acclaimed franchise. Which includes the following,

X-Men ‘97: A new animated series from Marvel Studios explores stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original X-Men series.

She-Hulk

In this first look, Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will return as Hulk and Abomination in the series, coming in 2022.

Ms. Marvel

In the first look at “Ms. Marvel,” Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani American who’s an artist, gamer and huge fan of Captain Marvel. Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness from “WandaVision” in her own spinoff series, with Jac Schaefer returning as head writer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

This new animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Marvel Zombies

A new animated series from Marvel Studios re-imagines the Marvel Universe with new heroes battling against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

Ironheart

“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos team up in this crossover comic event series about a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

I Am Groot

A series of original shorts explore Baby Groot’s early days growing up and getting into trouble in space.

What If…? (Season 2)

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron in Season 1 of “What If…?” The Watcher returns to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the multiverse.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

“Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn directs this holiday special.

