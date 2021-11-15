The event will give viewers access to exclusive looks, teasers, trailers, and notable titles, including the following.
Disney plus day: everything revealed by Marvel, Pixar and Star wars
For the viewers who will preferably sit in and stream the big titles on the big screens, Disney plus, in celebration of its second year anniversary, has released a dozen films and series as part of the service’s celebration.
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- A collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Ciao Alberto
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett
- The Simpsons In Plusaversary
- Entrelazados
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
- Enchanted
- Spin
- Fancy Nancy Season 3
While the festivities go to availability of these for only $2 a month, a huge portion of the thrill is attributed to Marvel’s reveal of phase four feature film/mini-series instalments into the globally acclaimed franchise. Which includes the following,
X-Men ‘97: A new animated series from Marvel Studios explores stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original X-Men series.
She-Hulk
In this first look, Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will return as Hulk and Abomination in the series, coming in 2022.
Ms. Marvel
In the first look at “Ms. Marvel,” Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani American who’s an artist, gamer and huge fan of Captain Marvel. Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.
Agatha: House of Harkness
Kathryn Hahn returns as Agatha Harkness from “WandaVision” in her own spinoff series, with Jac Schaefer returning as head writer.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year
This new animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.
Marvel Zombies
A new animated series from Marvel Studios re-imagines the Marvel Universe with new heroes battling against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.
Ironheart
“Ironheart” stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
Secret Invasion
Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos team up in this crossover comic event series about a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
I Am Groot
A series of original shorts explore Baby Groot’s early days growing up and getting into trouble in space.
What If…? (Season 2)
After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron in Season 1 of “What If…?” The Watcher returns to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the multiverse.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
“Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn directs this holiday special.
