Symphony (The Movie) trailer/poster revealed

From the drama to the visuals to the heightened emotions, and even the music, this trailer creates so much glee and anticipation that confirms that this film is exceptional and was made to dominate the screens.

The movie, Symphony focuses on music and entertainment to highlight the many societal issues bedevilling African youths. The film also features a music album with original compositions recorded by some of the film's cast members.

Along with D’banj and Tanasha, the film also stars Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie and radio presenter Ogundairo Seun (aka Real Skillz) among others.

The film introduces Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo'Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa, who played Slade and Lolita, respectively, as well as Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife), who played Slade's bosom friend.

With the release of the trailer, the multi million-naira movie project which was jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment, and directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu is set to hit the screens of major cinemas across Nigeria and other African countries come September 9th 2022.

