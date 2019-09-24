American comedian, Michael Blackson says Davido will be part of the sequel of the popular American classic movie, 'Coming To America.'

He made this known via his Twitter page on Saturday, September 21, 2019. According to him, the music star revealed it to him.

"Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie,'' he tweeted.

Davido is yet to confirm or deny if he would be part of the movie. 'Coming To America' remains one of the biggest movies from Hollywood in the 1980s with stars like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates as its main cast.

The stars will, however, be retaining their roles in the sequel which will be released soon.

Eddie Murphy has announced that he will be reprising his role as Akeem in the sequel to Coming to America. The production of the movie may begin later in the year 2019. [Twincities]

Other new faces expected to be in the movie include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, and Michael Blackson.