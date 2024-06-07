ADVERTISEMENT
David Oyelowo says a director once stopped him from acting during an audition

Kome Nathaniel

Oyelowo spoke about challenges, risks, and diversity in Hollywood at THR roundtable.

The group which also includes Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer, Clive Owen, Callum Turner and Nicholas Galitzine spoke about some of the most memorable events from their careers and risks that they have taken.

In the conversation, Oyelowo disclosed that he once had a director stop him in the middle of an audition. “I once auditioned for a director, who, in the middle of the audition, said, ‘This isn’t working.’ That was pretty bad,” he said.

Oyelowo also discussed a time in his career when he was hungry for a challenge. After stating this to his agent, he said he got the screenplay for the film Nightingale, which he acknowledged was a risk that ultimately paid off.

He said, “I remember being at a time in my career where I just felt like I wasn’t being challenged enough. I went into my agency, I said this, and then the next thing that hit my doormat was a film called Nightingale. It was just me, in a house, having killed my mother. Eighty pages with no one else. And that was as terrified as I’ve ever been, so be careful what you wish for. And, yeah, it was a risk, but it was definitely one that paid off.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves
"Lawmen: Bass Reeves" Paramount+ describes this Golden Globe Award-nominated Western drama as "the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves."David Oyelowo plays Reeves, who transitions from enslavement to law enforcement as one of the first Black US Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. The show takes inspiration from the real-life story of Bass Reeves, who was born in 1838 and died in 1910."David Oyelowo gave an unimpeachable performance as Reeves, focused and intense and emotionally true," wrote Mike Hale of The New York Times. "And the show's creator, Chad Feehan, and his directors, Christina Alexandra Voros and Damian Marcano, put onscreen a notably handsome and visually credible evocation of the American West in the 1870s."This show is available on Paramount+. Business Insider USA

The conversation shifted when he was asked how long it took for him to get Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the Western drama TV series to air.

He said, “This was an eight-year journey. And on each of those, the feedback was, ‘This doesn’t have a place in the marketplace.’ Bass Reeves was deemed to be something that wasn’t global when we made it. It went on to be the most watched show globally for Paramount+ last year.

Oyelowo also discussed the lack of representation of African stories in the film industry emphasising the need to become involved in the creation of some projects.

Also, as a Black person, there are stories that continue to have resistance to being told. And so, the only way to get them told is to be part of their creation,” he stated.

The discussion wrapped up with a look towards the future. Oyelowo's bucket list includes venturing into the action genre.

I would love to do more action,” he stated.

