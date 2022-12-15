David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

The story of 'Biafra' takes place in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and it alternates between the present day and the 1967–1970 Biafra War.

Deadline reports that the series will blend a character-driven personal story with themes of family, identity, and belonging at its core, seen through the perspective of a young black British woman.

The actor described the story as a treasure to him and one he has been waiting to see come to life at a high standard of production.

The 'Selma' star said: "My Nigerian heritage and desire to see African stories told at the highest level has led to Biafra being one of my most treasured projects. My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians. To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me."

Johns, who launched his Argo Films just a week ago, also explained that the series is a chance to tell a powerful story about discovering and reclaiming a lost identity and a forgotten history.

He said: “Britain and Nigeria have a hugely important, multi-layered, and historic relationship, one that is very much alive today. With this series, we are setting ourselves the mission of telling an incredibly powerful story about discovering and reclaiming a lost identity and a forgotten history.”

Although yet to be greenlit, Ngozi Onwurah is reported to be co-developing the story and is said to direct the series, while Bola Agbaje functions as the writer.