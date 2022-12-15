ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

Babatunde Lawal

The actor seems to a have personal connection to this story.

David Oyelowo [Credit - Sharp Magazine]
David Oyelowo [Credit - Sharp Magazine]

Actor David Oyelowo, in conjunction with British TV Fremantle and Richard Johns’ Argo Films, is developing a limited series with the BBC about Biafra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The story of 'Biafra' takes place in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and it alternates between the present day and the 1967–1970 Biafra War.

Deadline reports that the series will blend a character-driven personal story with themes of family, identity, and belonging at its core, seen through the perspective of a young black British woman.

The actor described the story as a treasure to him and one he has been waiting to see come to life at a high standard of production.

The 'Selma' star said: "My Nigerian heritage and desire to see African stories told at the highest level has led to Biafra being one of my most treasured projects. My parents married across the tabooed tribal lines of the Biafran conflict, and it shaped my life, much as it has done to millions of Nigerians. To be able to bring the amazing talents of director Ngozi Onwurah, who I first worked with on Shoot the Messenger, and writer, Bola Agbaje, who I’ve been seeking to work with for quite some time, makes this the definition of a passion project for me."

Johns, who launched his Argo Films just a week ago, also explained that the series is a chance to tell a powerful story about discovering and reclaiming a lost identity and a forgotten history.

He said: “Britain and Nigeria have a hugely important, multi-layered, and historic relationship, one that is very much alive today. With this series, we are setting ourselves the mission of telling an incredibly powerful story about discovering and reclaiming a lost identity and a forgotten history.”

Although yet to be greenlit, Ngozi Onwurah is reported to be co-developing the story and is said to direct the series, while Bola Agbaje functions as the writer.

Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo of Turnover Films and Christian Vesper of Fremantle are also executive producers, in addition to Johns and Oyelowo.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

'Superman’: Henry Cavill confirms his exit as the man of steel

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

David Oyelowo set to produce 'Biafra' limited series with BBC

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 EPs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Sammie Okposo: Ali Baba, AY, Tope Alabi, and others pay tribute at the late singer's praise party

Sammie Okposo: Ali Baba, AY, Tope Alabi, and others pay tribute at the late singer's praise party

YBNL new signee Senth drops debut EP, 'Senth Of Her'

YBNL new signee Senth drops debut EP, 'Senth Of Her'

James Brown switches dressing style after his grandma’s visit

James Brown switches dressing style after his grandma’s visit

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Funke Akindele bids Nollywood farewell as she goes into politics fully

Funke Akindele bids Nollywood farewell as she goes into politics fully

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isoken movie poster

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

Netflix Far From Home series

Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Bolanle Ninalowo plays the bad guy in Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

'Far From Home': Bolanle Ninalowo on playing the bad guy in Netflix’s new series

___7399667___2017___10___1___0___october+1+kunle+afolayan+movie

9 political Nollywood movies you should watch today