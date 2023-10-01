Cross, Pere and Adekunle get evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross was the first housemate to be evicted at the finale. He made his exit as a second-time finalist and a two-time Head-of-House.

He voiced out being grateful about the ₦four million he spent in order to secure his spot on the finalists, despite not winning the grand prize.

Pere was the second eviction for the night which brought his second-time finalist journey to an end. He was previously a housemate on the Shine Ya Eye season of BBNaija.

Although he had quite a controversial journey, from the strikes to the complicated love triangles, he ended the season with a loving final week with Mercy.

Adekunle was the third eviction for the night making him the third runner-up on BBNaija All Stars. He was previously a housemate and a finalist on the Level-Up season.

Although many described his game as a subtle and quiet one Adekunle's romantic ship with Venita was the talk of the season during his stay.

