RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Critics choice awards 2022: see the full list of winners and nominees

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

The critics choice awards celebrate film and television projects featuring more than twenty categories as selected by critics and entertainment journalists.

Critics choice Awards
Critics choice Awards

Here is the list of winners in their respective categories;

Recommended articles

"Evil" (Paramount+)

"For All Mankind" (Apple TV+)

"The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

"Pose" (FX)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO) *WINNER

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown -- "This Is Us" (NBC)

Mike Colter -- "Evil" (Paramount+)

Brian Cox -- "Succession" (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae -- "Squid Game" (Netflix) *WINNER

Billy Porter -- "Pose" (FX)

Jeremy Strong -- "Succession" (HBO)

Uzo Aduba -- "In Treatment" (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia -- "Cruel Summer" (Freeform)

Christine Baranski -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers -- "Evil" (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey -- "Yellowjackets" (Showtime) *WINNER

MJ Rodriguez -- "Pose" (FX)

Nicholas Braun -- "Succession" (HBO)

Billy Crudup -- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin -- "Succession" (HBO) *WINNER

Justin Hartley -- "This Is Us" (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen -- "Succession" (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

Andrea Martin -- "Evil" (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti -- "Evil" (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron -- "Succession" (HBO)

Sarah Snook -- "Succession" (HBO) *WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson -- "This Is Us" (NBC)

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"The Other Two" (HBO Max)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX on Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) *WINNER

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Iain Armitage -- "Young Sheldon" (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great" (Hulu)

Steve Martin -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak -- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Martin Short -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis -- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Elle Fanning -- "The Great" (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry -- "Girls5eva" (Peacock)

Selena Gomez -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Sandra Oh -- "The Chair" (Netflix)

Issa Rae -- "Insecure" (HBO)

Jean Smart -- "Hacks" (HBO Max) *WINNER

Ncuti Gatwa -- "Sex Education" (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein -- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Harvey Guillén -- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones -- "Ghosts" (CBS)

Ray Romano -- "Made for Love" (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang -- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Hannah Einbinder -- "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth -- "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon -- "The Other Two" (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong -- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Josie Totah -- "Saved By the Bell" (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham -- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) *WINNER

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"Dr. Death" (Peacock)

"It's a Sin" (HBO Max)

"Maid" (Netflix)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO) *WINNER

"Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)

"WandaVision" (Disney+)

Olly Alexander -- "It's a Sin" (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper -- "Love Life" (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson -- "Dr. Death" (Peacock)

Michael Keaton -- "Dopesick" (Hulu) *WINNER

Hamish Linklater -- "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Danielle Brooks -- "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo -- "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu -- "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley -- "Maid" (Netflix)

Kate Winslet -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO) *WINNER

Murray Bartlett -- "The White Lotus" (HBO) *WINNER

Zach Gilford -- "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper -- "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

Christian Slater -- "Dr. Death" (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance -- "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)

Jennifer Coolidge -- "The White Lotus" (HBO) *WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever -- "Dopesick" (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy -- "Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

Jean Smart -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"Acapulco" (Apple TV+)

"Call My Agent!" (Netflix)

"Lupin" (Netflix)

"Money Heist" (Netflix)

"Narcos: Mexico" (Netflix)

"Squid Game" (Netflix) *WINNER

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog" *WINNER

"tick, tick...Boom!"

"West Side Story"

Nicolas Cage -- "Pig"

Benedict Cumberbatch -- "The Power of the Dog"

Peter Dinklage -- "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield -- "tick, tick...Boom!"

Will Smith -- "King Richard" *WINNER

Denzel Washington -- "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Jessica Chastain -- "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" *WINNER

Olivia Colman -- "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga -- "House of Gucci"

Alana Haim -- "Licorice Pizza"

Nicole Kidman -- "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart -- "Spencer"

Jamie Dornan -- "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds -- "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur -- "CODA" *WINNER

Jared Leto -- "House of Gucci"

J.K. Simmons -- "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee -- "The Power of the Dog"

Caitríona Balfe -- "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose -- "West Side Story" *WINNER

Ann Dowd -- "Mass"

Kirsten Dunst -- "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis -- "King Richard"

Rita Moreno -- "West Side Story"

Jude Hill -- "Belfast" *WINNER

Cooper Hoffman --" Licorice Pizza"

Emilia Jones -- "CODA"

Woody Norman -- "C'mon C'mon"

Saniyya Sidney -- "King Richard"

Rachel Zegler -- "West Side Story"

"Belfast" *WINNER

"Don't Look Up"

"The Harder They Fall"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Paul Thomas Anderson -- "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh -- "Belfast"

Jane Campion -- "The Power of the Dog" *WINNER

Guillermo del Toro -- "Nightmare Alley"

Steven Spielberg -- "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve -- "Dune"

"Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

"Don't Look Up"

"Free Guy"

"The French Dispatch"

"Licorice Pizza" *WINNER

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines" *WINNER

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Critics choice awards 2022: see the full list of winners and nominees

Critics choice awards 2022: see the full list of winners and nominees

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

'You must be a f*cking retard' - BBNaija's JMK drags man asking her out

Check out top songs released this week in our New Music Friday: Official Playlist

Check out top songs released this week in our New Music Friday: Official Playlist

Avante Entertainment Announce Plans to Unveil New Artiste, Frayz

Avante Entertainment Announce Plans to Unveil New Artiste, Frayz

Meeting Mayowa Adenekan changed the game for me- Actress Kiekie

Meeting Mayowa Adenekan changed the game for me- Actress Kiekie

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

AMVCA organizers confirm date for 8th edition

AMVCA organizers confirm date for 8th edition

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Trending

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]