'Mission Impossible 7' filming shuts down after crew test positive for Covid-19

According to a statement released by the production, filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' has been paused in the United Kingdom for 14 days.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

The film slated for release in 2022 has been faced by a number of Covid-19 influenced delays. In February 2020, production shut down due to the pandemic. Tom Cruise later made headlines for berating crew members for refusing to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines on set.