'Mission Impossible 7' filming shuts down after crew test positive for Covid-19

Filming has reportedly been shut down for 14 days, enough time for cast and crew to isolate.

Production has temporarily paused for the anticipated sequel of 'Mission Impossible' following reports that an unknown number of its crew tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the production, filming of 'Mission Impossible 7' has been paused in the United Kingdom for 14 days.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement read.

The film slated for release in 2022 has been faced by a number of Covid-19 influenced delays. In February 2020, production shut down due to the pandemic. Tom Cruise later made headlines for berating crew members for refusing to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines on set.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the sequel is supposed to continue the adventures of the fictional IMF agent Ethan Hunt played by Cruise.

