On January 18, 2020, legendary Nigerian video director, Clarence Abiodun Peters released his award-winning TV series, 'HEX.'

The film show Kunle Remi, Ayo Ayoola, Nancy Isime, Scarlet Gomez and Roseline Afije. It tells the short, consequential story of a youthful five-man posse, who saw their promising night of hedonism go in worst possible direction. It is the quintessential 'Nigerian/Nollywood story' of atrocity, guilt, spirituality, vengeance and the oft-disputable concept of karma, told with counter-cultural elements of X-Rating.

The limited series is directed by Peters himself. Some other notable people who work on the show are Tobechukwu 'iLLBliss' Ejiofor, Ugo Mordi, Victor Aghahowa and more.

Screened and premiered on November 12, 2015 at the 5th Africa International Film Festival, Hex went on to win the award for Best Short Film at the same event.

You can watch the full show and behind the scenes footage HERE.