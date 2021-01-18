Music video directors branching into filmmaking has its perks. For one, there is this sense of ambitiousness, an uncanny recklessness in how their films are shot. It is so beautiful.

On January 18, 2021, ace Nigerian music video director Clarence Peters debuted his horror flick, 'Hex' shot six years ago. The four-part series is based on five friends getting murdered by a vengeful ghost.

Each episode tries to draw the noose tighter around these characters with shot after shot of grisly scenes and maybe a little too much nudity for our Nigerian sensibilities. It does not take long to realize that Peters isn't gunning for the typical Nollywood styled picture reeking of infamous horror themes or embarrassing visual effects.

But unusually Nigerian doesn't necessarily mean untypically horror. Dark color grading, an overreaching plot, all elements of the genre even though it misses a vital point.

Horrors are intended to be frightening but 'Hex' opts for an unprecedented feel. In exchange, it serves an hypnotic effect built and sustained by the story's suspense-filled plot. The first episode hits its mark with the curious questions and does a fine job of sustaining them till the puzzle is solved in the final episode. But like most horrors, there is hardly a convincing resolution.

With 'Hex', Clarence clearly makes a statement about how effectively gripping the horror genre can be if explored a little more than the good old comedies. The four-part series sought to exceed the microscopic lens of decency and birthed art in its unadulterated form.

Watch 'Hex':