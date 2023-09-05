Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Cinemax, the leading film distribution company in Nigeria announces the kickoff of principal photography for its first independent production – THE PARTY, a murder mystery laced with high octane drama, scandals, and suspense.

The movie, written by Stephen Okonkwo, is directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa, produced by the ace producer Judith Audu and Cinematography by the king of visuals Jonathan Kovel.

The second major announcement in the last week, following the initial announcement of the Christmas blockbuster family title, Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Ada, Omo Daddy’ set to release in Cinemas on December 15, 2023.

Ope Ajayi, the President/CE of Cinemax Entertainment has promised that Cinemax is dedicated to telling the most thrilling African stories for a local and global audience. The recent announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choices and serving the evolving preferences of audiences.

By leveraging on a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Cinemax unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,”.

The Party features an extremely talented cast line up including; Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Mide Martins, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Femi Branch, Ayoola Ayolola, Ben Touitoui, Ray Adeka, Uzor Arukwe, Tope Olowoniyan, Eva Ibiam, Segun Arinze, Kelechi Udegbe, James Gardiner and Amaka Uzokwe.

