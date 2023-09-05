ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyCinemax

Cinemax announces the kickoff of principal photography for its first independent production – THE PARTY.
Cinemax announces the kickoff of principal photography for its first independent production – THE PARTY.

Recommended articles

The movie, written by Stephen Okonkwo, is directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa, produced by the ace producer Judith Audu and Cinematography by the king of visuals Jonathan Kovel.

The second major announcement in the last week, following the initial announcement of the Christmas blockbuster family title, Mercy Aigbe’s ‘Ada, Omo Daddy’ set to release in Cinemas on December 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cinemax is dedicated to telling the most thrilling African stories for a local and global audience.
Cinemax is dedicated to telling the most thrilling African stories for a local and global audience. Pulse Nigeria

Ope Ajayi, the President/CE of Cinemax Entertainment has promised that Cinemax is dedicated to telling the most thrilling African stories for a local and global audience. The recent announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choices and serving the evolving preferences of audiences.

By leveraging on a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Cinemax unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,”.

The Party features an extremely talented cast line up including; Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Mide Martins, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Femi Branch, Ayoola Ayolola, Ben Touitoui, Ray Adeka, Uzor Arukwe, Tope Olowoniyan, Eva Ibiam, Segun Arinze, Kelechi Udegbe, James Gardiner and Amaka Uzokwe.

For more information, kindly subscribe to the Cinemax newsletter by clicking the link https://cinemaxng.substack.com/ and follow us on social media platforms for updates on the project @cinemaxng @theparty_movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyCinemax

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham aired me after begging me not to commit suicide - Twyse

Toyin Abraham aired me after begging me not to commit suicide - Twyse

Blaqbonez shares music video for 'Like Ice Spice'

Blaqbonez shares music video for 'Like Ice Spice'

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrates her 43rd birthday

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrates her 43rd birthday

Cee-C tackles Ilebaye and Cross over amenities on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C tackles Ilebaye and Cross over amenities on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Cinemax announces long awaited cinematic, eyegasmic murder mystery 'The Party'

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel 'Pirates'

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel 'Pirates'

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin shares her thoughts on some female housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'