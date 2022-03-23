Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

The 'Level Up' songstress, on Tuesday, announced on Instagram that she will play the older version of character Nettie Harris.

"Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful," she wrote.

The 36-year-old singer is interestingly not the only star set to feature in the adaptation of the Alice Walker Pulitzer Prize winning 1982 novel. The film will also star Fantasia as Celie (same character played by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1985 film directed by Spielberg) , Danielle Brooks who will play Sophia, same role which earned Winfrey an Oscar nomination.