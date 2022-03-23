RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress will star as Nettie in the film adaptation of the musical.

Ciara AMAs
Ciara AMAs

Ciara has confirmed that she will star in the forthcoming film adaptation of Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Color Purple'

Recommended articles

The 'Level Up' songstress, on Tuesday, announced on Instagram that she will play the older version of character Nettie Harris.

"Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple. Truly grateful," she wrote.

The 36-year-old singer is interestingly not the only star set to feature in the adaptation of the Alice Walker Pulitzer Prize winning 1982 novel. The film will also star Fantasia as Celie (same character played by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1985 film directed by Spielberg) , Danielle Brooks who will play Sophia, same role which earned Winfrey an Oscar nomination.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Ciara joins the cast of Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg's 'The Color Purple' film adaptation

Shun Breezy makes 2022 debut with disco tune, 'Stammer'

Shun Breezy makes 2022 debut with disco tune, 'Stammer'

Kenyan singer, Maya Amolo named Spotify’s inaugural 'Fresh Finds Africa' artist

Kenyan singer, Maya Amolo named Spotify’s inaugural 'Fresh Finds Africa' artist

I will sing and collect bread - Timi Dakolo replies man who criticised him for performing for Atiku

I will sing and collect bread - Timi Dakolo replies man who criticised him for performing for Atiku

'You won't live past 7 days' - Kanayo O Kanayo curses person spreading rumours of his death

'You won't live past 7 days' - Kanayo O Kanayo curses person spreading rumours of his death

2Face Idibia continues to celebrate Annie days after she broke down on reality TV show over his infidelity

2Face Idibia continues to celebrate Annie days after she broke down on reality TV show over his infidelity

BBNaija's Tega says most of the people trolling her on social media are women

BBNaija's Tega says most of the people trolling her on social media are women

Lota Chukwu unveils a first-look at '37 To Go' starring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bambam Adenibuyan

Lota Chukwu unveils a first-look at '37 To Go' starring Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bambam Adenibuyan

Trending

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Jim Ike

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Annie Idibia [Instagram]

AMVCA8: 'Amina', 'Rattlesnake' & 'Omo Ghetto' lead nominations (full list)

AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]