Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy series is the duo's first collaboration after a few years.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme in 'Fatty & Sons' sitcom [Instagram/@fattyandsonsseries]

Comic star actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme are currently filming a television series titled 'Fatty & Sons'.

Both actors recently confirmed their involvement in the production with behind the scene photos shared on their social media platforms.

Directed by Ehizojie Ojesebholo, the sitcom follows the story of Fatai, a middle aged mechanic as he navigates his workshop, son and apprentices. It also stars Muyiwa Adegoke, Ngozi Nwosu, Saeed 'Funky Mallam' Mohammed, Oluwatoyin 'DatWarrigirl' Albert and Nedu Wazobia.

The new production follows Osita Iheme's recent Instagram post teasing fans with the hope of a return to the screens. Interestingly, both star actors never really took a break. They have, over the years, featured in a good number of Asaba produced blockbusters.

Ikedieze, on the other hand, continues to star in the Rogers Ofime produced 'The Johnsons'.

Play Network studio also recently teased fans with a new 'Aki and Pawpaw' poster, hinting on a possible remake or reboot of 2002 comedy drama 'Aki na Ukwa'.

