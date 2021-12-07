'Chief Daddy 2' gets official release date

Confirming the film's release date, EbonyLife boss Mo Abudu wrote on Instagram:

"Come January 1st 2022, the Beecrofts are returning with more family drama, more secrets, more laughs and even more fun and entertainment."

Recall that Netflix greenlit the sequel for the 2018 hit movie back in June 2020. Production, however, kicked off in May 2021 with Niyi Akinmolayan as director.

Though plot details have remained sketchy, all fingers point to what becomes of the Beecrofts post learning about the will.

Starring Funke Akindele-Bello, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Dakore Akande, Falz, Rachel Oniga, Linda Iheoma Ejiofor, the family comedy follows the dysfunctional Beecroft family as they try to navigate life post the shocking demise of their patriarch.