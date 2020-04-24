The transformation of Nollywood actress , Kehinde Bankole for her role in upcoming movie 'Tainted Canvas' is a reaffirmation of Nollywood's growth especially with special makeup effects.

In the upcoming movie, Bankole plays the character Rose Adekunle, a single mom who suffers postpartum depression. Makeup effects was by London-based makeup artist Marlene Abuah.

The Segigola Ogidan movie is based on a London-based writer, Morayo, who is forced to recall horrific memories of her mother, Rose Adekunle. In a bid to overcome her demons, she returns to Nigeria and faces the experiences that molded her damaged mental state.

Kehinde Bankole as Rose Adekunle in 'Tainted Canvas' [Instagram/Kehindebankole]

The movie's release date is yet to be announced but Ogidan has confirmed that it will premiere at a number of festivals first.