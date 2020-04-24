The transformation of Nollywood actress , Kehinde Bankole for her role in upcoming movie 'Tainted Canvas' is a reaffirmation of Nollywood's growth especially with special makeup effects.
In the upcoming movie, Bankole plays the character Rose Adekunle, a single mom who suffers postpartum depression. Makeup effects was by London-based makeup artist Marlene Abuah.
The Segigola Ogidan movie is based on a London-based writer, Morayo, who is forced to recall horrific memories of her mother, Rose Adekunle. In a bid to overcome her demons, she returns to Nigeria and faces the experiences that molded her damaged mental state.
The movie's release date is yet to be announced but Ogidan has confirmed that it will premiere at a number of festivals first.