Check out the teaser for Komotion Studio's 'Dawn of Thunder - the Origin of Sango'

The 3D animated film centers on the origin story of Yoruba deity Sango.

'Dawn of Thunder' animation [Instagram/komotion_studios]
'Dawn of Thunder' animation [Instagram/komotion_studios]

Komotion Studios has unveiled a first-look teaser for its soon-to-debut 3D animation 'Dawn of Thunder- the Origin of Sango'.

The project which has been 10 years in the making is set to follow the origin story of Sango, the powerful Yoruba deity that wields authority over thunder and lightening. 'Dawn of Thunder' will pick up on the mythical character who according to folktale was the third Alaafin of Oyo and possessed magnificent powers.

Executive produced by Komotion Studios in collaboration with GDN Studios (producers of Eyimofe), 'Dawn of Thunder' has been confirmed to make its international festival debut at the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Komotion Studios confirmed the film's first outing via an Instagram post. " 'The Dawn of Thunder', One of the most anticipated and "boldest" projects out of Africa has become a reality," the Instagram post read.

"We are humbled beyond words for the love, patience and prayers. Komotion Studios embarked on this project against all odds to package a rich culture and story for a global audience.

"Using advanced technology combined with extremely hard work from a resilient team (the best) and massive support from our partners @gdnstudiosng and other special investors who believed in our dream, "Dawn of Thunder - the origin of Sango" is now upon us. It will be screening at the Asian World Film Festival in LA, under the "Window to Africa" segment."

Watch the teaser:

