Check out the official trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

The Western American film stars an all-black star cast including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba, 'The Harder They Fall'

The official synopsis reads: "When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

"Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men-hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) -and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. "

'The Harder They Fall' is directed by Jeymes Samuel and written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin. Producer credits include Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel.