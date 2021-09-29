RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the official trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The all-Black cast wild west themed movie is directed by Jeymes Samuel.

'The Harder They Fall' movie [Netflix]

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for new original film 'The Harder They Fall' ahead of its November 3 premiere.

Recommended articles

The Western American film stars an all-black star cast including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba, 'The Harder They Fall'

'The Harder They Fall' poster [Netflix]
'The Harder They Fall' poster [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

The official synopsis reads: "When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

"Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men-hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) -and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. "

'The Harder They Fall' is directed by Jeymes Samuel and written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin. Producer credits include Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel.

Watch the trailer:

The Harder They Fall | Official Trailer | Netflix

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

Netflix renews steamy series 'Sex/Life' for 2nd season

Check out the official trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

BBNaija 2021: Angel reveals how her grandmother kept her a virgin

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrates 40 years in the film industry

Goldberg’s Omoluabi TVC is the owambe affair you love to see

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

BBNaija's Uriel Oputa writes about being pressured to get married

Meet 18 Gulder Ultimate Search contestants

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

Gulder Ultimate Search organizers unveil official release date

Young Nigerians scramble to register as Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 48 hours

BBNaija 2021: Saga shares reason he is displeased at Nini's return

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Gulder Ultimate Search partners MultiChoice for Season 12. Here’s all you need to know

Gulder Ultimate Search.