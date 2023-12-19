Celebrity moments, romantic sparks, and family bonding on GOtv this December

Enjoy family bonding time with Africa Magic’s Indomie Love Bowl game show. Get in on precious celebrity moments with the matriarch and her celebrity family on celebrity game night SA and take out your popcorn as you follow the lovebirds on Date My Family on their journey of love. With these shows airing on your screen you are set for a Christmas to remember. Here are our top picks for you:

Indomie Love Bowl

The ultimate family game show that brings families closer and keeps the audience glued to the screen, airing at 7:00 PM on Sundays on Africa Magic Family, GOtv CH 7. The show is hosted by presenter and proud mum Stephanie Coker and talented child actress Darasimi Nadi. The show features three different families playing different games including an extra special cooking segment where the mums show off their Indomie recipes all in a bid to win the grand prize of 20 million naira.

Celebrity Game Night SA

In a room filled with South African celebrities, anticipate laughter, fun, and enduring moments. On Celebrity Game Night SA, family isn't chosen, but teammates are. The family matriarch, Anele Mdoda, leads the family through an exhilarating night of teamwork. Each team engages in multiple games revolving around movies, music, and entertainment, with every point scored giving them an edge over the other team. The fun is unending, and the laughter grows louder after each game.

Catch the show at 11:00 pm on Saturdays on E! GOtv CH 36

Family Feud

Various families go head-to-head in this game show. It involves answering straightforward survey questions for a chance to win 5 million naira. Hosted by the award-winning actress and show host, Bisola Aiyeola, the show returns with more fun, intense competition, and infectious energy. Catch it at 9:00 pm every Friday on Africa Magic Family, GOtv CH 7.

Tune in at 9:00 pm every Friday on Africa Magic Family, GOtv CH 7

Shoot your Shot

Prepare for Cupid's antics in this reality dating show hosted by Bisola Aiyeola. She guides contestants from the crush stage to their first date, where they discover whether their love will flourish or fade away. The show kindles the flames in the hearts of secret admirers, long-time crushes, and nearly strangers.

Tune in to Shoot your shot at 6:30 am every Monday on Africa Magic Family, GOtv CH 7

Date My Family Nigeria

Experience love through the lens of family on Date My Family Nigeria, where eligible young men and women face the love test judged by the family. The show explores compatibility and the challenges a typical Nigerian would encounter to win over a potential partner, including winning the family's trust. After this stage, the lovebirds go on a date to assess their compatibility and contemplate the possibility of a second date. Tune in to Date My Family at 9:29 pm on Mondays on Africa Magic Family, GOtv CH 7.

Exciting News! A special offer awaits GOtv subscribers from December 1 to December 30. New and active customers can enjoy a free upgrade to a higher package by maintaining their subscriptions. Subscribers can pay 50% off the difference for a higher package and receive a 50% discount for one month.

Additionally, subscribers can access the Double Double offer by renewing the same package within the specified promo timeline to enjoy one free month. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your GOtv experience!

Download MyGOtvApp or dial *288# to upgrade, renew your subscription, and stay connected. You can watch your favourite programs on your mobile device with GOtv Stream. Simply download the app from your Play Store or Apple Store to get started.

