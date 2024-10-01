ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrating Independence: These films explore Nigeria's journey to freedom

Brooks Eti-Inyene

These films will teach you a lot about Nigeria’s independence.

'76 is a fictional drama set six years after the civil war [IMDB]
Nigeria's struggle for independence, which rounded off in 1960, is a story of resilience, cultural identity, and the quest for freedom. Numerous films have emerged from Nigeria, each capturing different stages of Nigeria's journey.

What could be more satisfying than to lie in relaxation and watch a movie that celebrates Nigeria and the spirit of her citizens—ranging from biographical dramas to entertaining box-office blockbusters?

Let’s explore notable films that explore the theme of independence.

Released on October 1, 2014, the film is set in Pre-colonial Nigeria, just before the country gained independence. Following Danladi Waziri, an incorrupt police officer who was deployed from Northern Nigeria to Akote, a Western town to uncover the mystery of a serial killer, Prince Adereropo who had been taking the lives of young girls. October 1 is produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan.

The film explores the vices that existed in the pre-colonial era: discrimination against women, violence against police officers by the British government, and sexual harassment. It features an ensemble cast including, Adedamola Adedoyin, Sadiq Daba, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye, Abiodun Aleja, and Femi Adebayo.

Half of a Yellow Sun is a 2013 drama made from a novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The film, directed by Biyi Bandele is a historical fiction that follows two sisters who are caught up in the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War.

Wars can have ripple effects, and this film does a great job of showing how wars can affect even the most seemingly insignificant persons. Half of a Yellow Sun captures the hope and anticipation of the creation of a new state and also stresses the repercussions of war. The film also explores the plight of Nigerians during the civil war, inter-tribal killings, love, and the struggle for Biafra’s independence. It is based on the story of twin sisters, Kainene and Olanna from a wealthy home who return home in the 1960s and are forced to go down different paths as the war breaks out and the struggle for survival kicks in. The film features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Onyeka Onwenu, Anika Noni Rose, Joseph Mawle, Genevieve Nnaji, OC Ukeje, and John Boyega.

This legendary 1999 political drama film by Tunde Kelani explores the issue of bad governance and a successful coup. Set in the fictional kingdom of Jogbo, Lapite rules with a heavy hand over the townspeople after he dubiously gets the seat of power through a series of electoral malpractices. With the support of the chiefs who earned a cut from his illegal activities, he consolidated power by assassinating his opponents and detractors, detaining his critics, and laundering money into foreign accounts.

Directed by Izu Ojukwu and produced by Adonijah Owiriwa and Izu Ojukwu, 76, is a 2016 Nigerian historical fiction drama set six years after the civil war. It follows a young officer from the Middle Belt whose relationship with an O-level student from the Southeastern region gets strained due to constant military postings. The soldier gets accused of being involved in the unsuccessful 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, and the heavily pregnant wife is roped into an emotional dilemma. The film stars Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

Invasion 1897 is a reenactment of historical events that took place in the February 1897 invasion, which witnessed the destruction, and looting of the ancient West African kingdom of Benin; and the exile of its once powerful king. Produced and directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, it was released in 2014 featuring several Nollywood actors including Segun Arinze, Paul Obazele, Charles Inojie Mike Omoregbe, Rudolph Walker, Justus Esiri, Charles ‘Chucky’ Venn, and Leo Mezie. The story is told from the perspective of a young prince of Benin, who was arrested and brought to trial for stealing historical artefacts from a British museum stressing his journey into history to defend himself

Invasion 1897 portrays the Ancient Benin Kingdom, its unique traditional history, and the events that shaped the empire into what it is today.

