‘Farmer’s Bride” makes ₦37 million in opening weekend, becomes second highest-grossing movie

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The movie is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme.

The movie has also become the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the 4th highest Nollywood opening weekend in 2024.

This was revealed in an official announcement by the film's distributors, Filmone Entertainment.

“Farmer’s Bride has smashed box office records in its opening weekend! Thank you for making this film a massive success! If you haven’t experienced it, don’t miss out—get your tickets today! Farmer’s Bride is now showing in all cinemas nationwide.” the post said.

READ ALSO: A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Released to the cinemas on September 27, 2024, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre (Gangs of Lagos), Gbubemi Ejeye (Far From Home), Femi Branch (House of Gaa), Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Mummy), Efe Irele (L.I.F.E), and Wumi Toriola (Aburo).

