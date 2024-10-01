‘Farmer’s Bride” makes ₦37 million in opening weekend, becomes second highest-grossing movie

The movie has also become the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the 4th highest Nollywood opening weekend in 2024.

This was revealed in an official announcement by the film's distributors, Filmone Entertainment.

“Farmer’s Bride has smashed box office records in its opening weekend! Thank you for making this film a massive success! If you haven’t experienced it, don’t miss out—get your tickets today! Farmer’s Bride is now showing in all cinemas nationwide.” the post said.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer, who seeks solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.