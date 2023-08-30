ADVERTISEMENT
Cee-C and Angel butt heads over task duty on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

It was a day of fighting in the Big Brother house.

Cee-C and Angel butt heads over task duty on BBNaija All Stars.
According to Cee-C, the team which comprised of the current Head of House Doyin, Mercy, Angel and Lucy didn't have the right energy for her. Angel and Mercy disagreed with that comment, arguing that she wasted their time with the rehearsing knowing she wasn't going to end up performing with them.

The argument ended up in a shouting contest between them with insults on both ends and Cee-C ended up opting out of the group's performance.

In a conversation with Ike about the argument, Cee-C described Angel as a child for throwing insults. In her words, " She was happy now because in her mind she has insulted me. She is such a child because only a child will be happy that you're insulting someone".

After the performance, Angel approached Cee-C for a conversation but Cee-C objected to it, the two have continued ignoring each other.

Cee-C and Angel's clash wasn't the only argument that happened in the All Stars house as regards the task for the day. Other arguments that happened include:

Alex and Mercy also clashed over comments made as regards the task they had. According to Mercy, Alex never has the right disposition when her team doesn't win the task. The situation quickly became heated but Prince and Ilebaye were able to separate them.

This fight ended including Lucy who got caught in the crossfire. Seyi and Omoshola argued over a plate in the kitchen which Seyi insisted on holding on to. Lucy took Seyi's side which led to her and Omoshola dragging each other on why they came back on the All Stars season.

