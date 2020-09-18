Winners have begun to emerge from the first of its kind week-long 2020 Emmys honouring outstanding creatives in television.

This year, shows from HBO, Netflix, Prime Video, NBC, Disney+ among others made nominees list and so far, HBO's 'Watchmen' has been announced as winner in four categories including Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi costume, Single-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

While winners will be announced till the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, film lovers can catch up on HBO's Emmy nominated shows streaming on Showmax as well as spanking new releases.

1. Watchmen

'Watchmen' [HBO]

Comics lovers will find the thrilling drama of HBO's 'Watchmen' fascinating . Written and produced by Damon Lindelof, the nine-episode mini-series is set in an alternate history of the 20th century and follows the story of masked vigilantes who return to fight crime after decades of being outlawed due to their violent methods. It stars an ensemble cast which include Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard and more.

2. I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel in 'I May Destroy You' [IMDb]

Comedy drama shows have a fine way of warming themselves into the hearts of their viewers. With 'I May Destroy You', viewers will find the life of its principal character both intriguing and for some, relatable. The 12-episode HBO series follows the story of Arabella (played by Michaela Coel who doubles as show creator), a writer, and a haunting rape experience that transforms her once carefree life.

3. Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett in 'Lovecraft Country' [Rotten Tomatoes]

Showmax's newest addition, 'Lovecraft Country' is binge-worthy for its perfect mix of horror, fantasy, drama all embroiled in a tale of black history and racism. Based on a 2016 novel of the same title by Matt Ruff, the series stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, a war veteran who first returns home in search of his missing father.

4. Insecure

Issa Rae in 'Insecure' [IMDb]

Four seasons down the line, 'Insecure' has become an indisputable fan-favourite for its drama, romance and comedy. In 'Insecure', the show creator, Issa Rae, stars as Issa Dee, a black woman struggling to deal with her professional and personal life in Los Angeles. The award-winning show also stars Nigerian-born Yvonne Orji as Issa's best friend.

5. Succession

Succession [The Community Library]

The HBO drama, already in its second season follows the Roy family as they struggle to find themselves amid their father, Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) retirement from his media and entertainment conglomerate.

Set in New York, the show is critically acclaimed for its themes of power, politics, money, and family.

6. Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!

Yvonne Orji [Hulu]

In Yvonne Orji's debut HBO comedy special, the Nigerian stand-up comedienne and actress takes her audience on a comic journey to Nigeria amid break-ins of her stage performance.

7. I Know This Much Is True

'I Know This Much Is True' [IMDb]

Family themed shows can be unforgettable given the perfect dose of drama. In 'I Know This Much Is True', created by Derek Cianfrance, its lead character played by Mark Ruffalo struggles to come to terms with the truth about his family history while caring for his twin brother. Mark Ruffalo delivers a stunning performance as he plays both twins.

8. The Outsider

Cynthia Erivo in 'The Outsider' [Entertainment Weekly]

The Stephen King novel adaptation is a horror miniseries that follows the supernatural events leading to gruesome murders and investigations. It stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Bobb, Bill Camp and others.

9. Big Little Lies

'Big Little Lies' [Omfut]

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the drama tells the tale of three mothers and their seemingly perfect lives that unfolds to dark secrets and a murder. The 2017 dark comedy stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. The first season of the show is based on the novel while the 2nd season was written just for television.

10. The Plot Against America

'The Plot Against America' [Amazon.com]

David Simon and Ed Burns' HBO series delivers a fascinating spin to the alternate history drama from Philip Roth's 2004 novel. It stars Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan in its gripping tale that follows Charles Lindbergh’s rise to power and heavy tilt toward fascism.

Showmax offers the best of local and international films, TV shows and documentaries