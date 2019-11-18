Canadian based Nollywood filmmaker, Pascal Atuma is planning a new reality TV show, 'The Last Hurdle'

Atuma revealed the plans for the reality TV show while giving account on the success he has made with the underprivileged children he signed to his record label, Tabic Records in 2018.

ALSO READ: Pascal Atuma film, 'Blood Lines' set for June release

"The new project I am working on at the moment is the reality TV show, 'The Next Hurdle'. This is a reality TV show that will give opportunities to many Nigerians and the winner(s) will be glad they participated. I would not want to reveal so much about the reality TV show but it will be making its debut in Nigeria in 2020."

Pascal Atuma gives account on the success his Tabic records has made on its two artistes, Armani (left) and AOD (right) [Instagram/pascalatuma]

At a recently held press briefing, Atuma noted that Tabic records has fulfilled all the promise made to the two performing artistes, Armani and AOD, whom he discovered during the Oturkpo Got Talent competition organised by David Mark Foundation.

The filmmaker told Pulse that “when I discovered these two boys, I knew they were bundles of talent and after we launched Tabic records, we have gotten them accommodation with their parents in Lagos. They are also in good schools studying hard to earn good grades and ultimately a certificate."

Pascal Atuma flanked by his two upcoming acts at Tabic records, Armani (left) and AOD (Left) [Instagram/pascalatuma]

“On their music, the boys have been busy working in the studio. I don't want to praise them but they have been combining recording songs with performing at events and attending schools. They are currently working with top producer, Krisbeats and we already have singles for both of them. These were what we promised and we have delivered.”

The actor and filmmaker said he will do all he can to make sure that AOD and Armani achieve success in the music industry saying, “If the only thing I’m gonna achieve from now till I die is to help these boys, I will be glad I have done my part in contributing to the growth of our nation by giving a chance to a talent.”